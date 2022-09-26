Covid: 2 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, September 25

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from the district on Sunday. As per the latest report, there were 17 active cases of the virus in the district. All patients were in home isolation.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,529 positive cases have been reported from the district so far while 15,287 positive cases belong to other districts or states. — TNS