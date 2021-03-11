Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 26

Two fresh Covid cases were reported, while there was no death due to the disease in the district today.

A total of 1,09,842 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent today. There were 21 active cases in the district and 20 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there is one Covid patient admitted to hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 34,88,031 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,63,435 were found negative.

Samples of 2,923 suspected patients were sent for testing today.