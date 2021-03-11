Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

Two fresh Covid cases were reported, while nobody died due to the disease in the district today.

A total of 1,09,877 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent today. There were 25 active cases in the district and 24 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present one Covid patient is admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 35,16,017 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,91,471 were found negative.

Samples of 3,757 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.