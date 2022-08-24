Covid: 29 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, August 23
Twentynine persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Tuesday.
A total of 1,13,259 persons have tested positive and 3,013 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.19 per cent.
