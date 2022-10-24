Covid: 3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, October 23
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, three persons tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Sunday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,587 persons have tested positive and 3,018 persons have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Sunday, there were 16 active cases, of which 15 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes and one patient is admitted to a hospital.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.33 per cent in the district. Till date, a total of 40,16,312 samples have been taken, of which 38,87,430 were found negative.
On Sunday, samples of 1,369 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
