Covid: 3 new cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, October 31

Three persons tested positive for Covid in the district on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,604 persons have tested positive and 3,018 lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Monday, there were 16 active cases, of which 14 have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes while two patients admitted to a hospital.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.33 per cent.

Till date, a total of 40,24,581 samples have been taken, of which 38,95,679 were found negative.Samples of 743 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.