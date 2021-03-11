Covid: 31 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 10

A total of 31 persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Wednesday.

Now, a total of 1,12,860 persons have tested positive and 3,008 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Wednesday, there were 226 active cases, of which 215 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while 11 are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.13 per cent.

Till date, a total of 38,44,502 samples have been taken, of which 37,16,519 were found negative.

Samples of 3,107 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.