Covid: 4 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, September 9
As many as four people tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Friday while no loss of life was reported.
Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,441 have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of Covid in Ludhiana district and a total of 3,016 people have lost their life to the deadly virus since March 30 when first death was reported in the district.
