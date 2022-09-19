Covid: 4 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, September 18
According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, four persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Sunday while no loss of life was reported.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,512 persons have tested positive and 3,016 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Sunday, there were 51 active cases, of which 48 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while three are admitted to hospitals.
Till date, a total of 39,53,801 samples have been taken, of which 38,25,009 were found negative. On Sunday, samples of 2,691 suspected patients were sent for testing.
