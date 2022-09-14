Covid: 7 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

As many as seven people tested positive for Covid in the district on Tuesday while no loss of life was reported.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said now a total of 1,13,486 have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of Covid in Ludhiana and a total of 3,016 people have lost their lives to the virus since March 30, 2020 when first death was reported in the district.

Today, there were 67 active cases out of which 65 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while two are admitted in private hospitals. On Tuesday, samples of 2,609 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.