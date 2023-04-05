Covid claims another life, 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 4
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person lost his life due to Covid today. Last week, two deaths were reported from the district. The person who lost his life today was a 82-year-old man who had recently underwent a heart surgery. He was a resident of Tagore Nagar.
Figures
Samples 40,90,641
Positive 1,13,729
Deaths 3,021
For any information related to Covid
Contact:
0161-2444193
0161-4622276
Besides, 11 persons tested positive today who belong to different parts of the city. A majority of those who tested positive today were suffering from influenza-like Illness.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,729 persons have tested positive and 3,021 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Tuesday, 637 samples were sent for testing which include 469 RT-PCR and 168 antigen samples.
On Monday, seven persons tested for Covid. Those who tested positive include five women and two men. Two healthcare workers and two undertrials were among those who contracted the deadly virus on Monday.
