Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

After a gap of 1.5 months, one patient lost his life to Covid-19 on Saturday. It was last on April 21 that a death was registered due to Covid in the district and since then no virus casualty has been reported in Ludhiana. There was no fresh case of Covid from the district on Saturday. One patient suffering from the disease was admitted to a private hospital.

A total of 1,09,951 persons have tested positive for Covid since March 2020 while 2,281 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.

The recovery rate of Covid patients was 97.92 per cent on Saturday and there were 11 active cases in the district.

Civil Surgeon SP Singh said people should continue taking safety precautions.

“Vaccination is completely safe and people should get themselves vaccinated and also get the booster dose,” he said.