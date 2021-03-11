Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, June 4
After a gap of 1.5 months, one patient lost his life to Covid-19 on Saturday. It was last on April 21 that a death was registered due to Covid in the district and since then no virus casualty has been reported in Ludhiana. There was no fresh case of Covid from the district on Saturday. One patient suffering from the disease was admitted to a private hospital.
A total of 1,09,951 persons have tested positive for Covid since March 2020 while 2,281 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.
The recovery rate of Covid patients was 97.92 per cent on Saturday and there were 11 active cases in the district.
Civil Surgeon SP Singh said people should continue taking safety precautions.
“Vaccination is completely safe and people should get themselves vaccinated and also get the booster dose,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police