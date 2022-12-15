Covid declined; dengue, malaria kept docs on toes

Tribune News Service

The Covid-19 pandemic had kept the Health Department and medical fraternity busy with providing treatment facilities, admissions to patients, vaccination etc. The years 2020 and 2021 had been challenging for medical professionals in the context of Covid but by the beginning of 2022, things had started to settle down and Covid cases saw a decline, providing much-needed relief to doctors. However, in the last quarter of the year, dengue and malaria cases started stinging the district. The beginning of services by Aam Aadmi Clinics gave a major push to medical infrastructure and people were happy with their services. The year saw many ups and downs in terms of health and medicine. Let’s have a look at some of these.

THE HIGHS

Aam Aadmi Clinic saw highest footfall in state

On August 15, the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Chand Cinema was inaugurated by CM Mann and this clinic saw the highest footfall of patients in the state. In two months, 6,505 patients visited the clinic. Nine clinics were inaugurated in the first phase of inaugurations. A total of 47 existing PHCs and UPHCs will also be upgraded to Aam Aadmi Clinics. Of these, 31 are located in rural areas and 16 in urban areas.

STEMI project at DMCH saved 50 lives

ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) project was launched at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) last year, with the aim to save patients who had suffered heart attacks by starting treatment within the golden period. In one year, the project has helped in saving 50 precious lives. The project had been initiated in the district by ICMR, Delhi, with Dayanand Medical College and Hospital as the HUB centre and 12 other government and private health care facilities as the spoke centres.

TB patients adopted by NGO for nutritional support

In Ludhiana, 50 tuberculosis patients are being provided nutritional support by Aan Jal Sewa Society. The Central Government also gives Rs 500 as social support every month for nutritional support but this was proving inadequate. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian diet is being provided under the project and it shall help TB patients in the long run and enhance their nutritional status.

Door-to-door Covid vaccination

With an aim to achieve 100 per cent Covid vaccination in the district, door-to-door vaccination was carried out by the Health Department. All those who had missed their second dose and were yet to get the first dose were covered in the campaign. Three days were reserved for the door-to-door campaign in the district. Health workers visited the houses on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The campaign received a positive response and helped substantively in the fight against the virus.

Regular inspections at Civil Hospital

Ever since Dr Hitinder Kaur took over as Ludhiana Civil Surgeon (CS), surprise inspections are being held at the Civil Hospital regularly. Known as a hard taskmaster, the staff is always on the toes as they know the CS cannot take the complainants of unhygienic conditions. She issued instructions to the hospital staff to work on the complaints and improve cleanliness in the hospital.

THE LOWS

Maximum malaria cases in three years

The Health department had to spring into action due to vector-borne diseases. The district saw the maximum number of malaria cases in the last three years. This year, by the time of writing of this report, 33 cases had been reported. Last year, only seven cases were reported in Ludhiana. In addition to this, the district also turned out to be the most prone to dengue with 1,066 cases of dengue being confirmed till now. Of these, 803 were reported from urban areas and 263 from rural areas. The district also reported 58 cases of swine flu this year.

Rural dispensaries without medicines for 6 months

While the government was busy providing infrastructure and facilities to the newly-opened Aam Aadmi Clinics, it forgot the dispensaries situated in rural areas and these went without medicines for nearly six months. On one hand, diseases like dengue, malaria and gastroenteritis were being increasingly reported, on the other, rural dispensaries were without antibiotics and basic medicines like paracetamol and doxycycline. Left with no other option, villagers were forced to visit private practitioners in the city for treatment.

RT-PCR lab fails to see light of the day

An RT-PCR lab, which was to be set up at the Civil Hospital and expected to be started by June has failed to see the light of the day. The process for setting up this lab was started in July, which was first postponed to August, then to September and then to October. Later, November passed and then the Health Department claimed to start it by December. The lab has been set up at the cost of Rs 50 lakh, but has not started functioning.

Shortage of docs continues to haunt Civil Hospital

Around 500-800 people visit the OPD of the Civil Hospital daily. During summers, diseases such as diarrhoea and gastroenteritis put an extra burden on the OPD. However, the hospital continues to suffer because of staff shortage. Not only doctors, but also other staff, including nurses, radiologists, pharmacists, operation theatre assistants and Class IV employees, is not present in requisite numbers at the hospital. The hospital has a capacity of 300 beds apart from the regular OPD and needs new appointments for its smooth functioning.

Doors shut on Ayushman beneficiaries

Patients getting treatment under the Pardhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana felt the jolt in February as all hospitals in the state empanelled under the scheme decided to stop taking new patients. The decision was taken after the hospitals failed to get their reimbursements and a total of Rs 130 crore was pending. Under the PMJAY scheme, patients were getting free treatment at the empanelled hospitals, who were in turn given payments for their services by Third Party Administrator (TPA)-SBI, through the state government.

Controversy over Dr Wander’s appointment

The appointment of Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander as the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, was a matter of pride for the city but it soon turned into a controversy when Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit rejected the move of the government, saying the appointment had been made against rules. Later, Dr Wander himself withdrew his candidature from the post.

He is presently serving as the vice-principal of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, and chief cardiologist at Hero DMC Heart Institute, a unit of DMCH. On September 30, CM Bhagwant Mann had announced his appointment as BFUHS VC on Twitter. The post had been lying vacant for the past two months after Dr Raj Bahadur had resigned following humiliation at the hands of state health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.