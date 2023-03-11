Covid: Elderly man tests +ve

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid today while no loss of life was reported due to the virus. The person who tested positive is a 60-year-old man from the Dhandra Road area and was diagnosed with an influenza-like illness and later tested positive for Covid. Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,649 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.On Friday, 347 samples were sent for testing which include 292 RTPCR and 55 antigen samples. TNS

Cricket trials conclude

Ludhiana: The two-day trials, conducted by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) to select the probables (U-16) to attend the preparatory camp prior to finalisation of district team for all formats of the game to take part in the Punjab State Inter-District Cricket Tournament, concluded at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here today. Twelve more players turned up on Friday. Yesterday, 101 aspirants attended the trials and the LDCA had extended the selection exercise for another day to facilitate those who could not come on Thursday due to annual examinations. Anupam Kumaria, honorary general secretary, LDCA, said the district probables (U-16) will be finalised from these aspirants and subsequently, the final team will be selected for the forthcoming Punjab State Inter-District Cricket Tournament. OC

Women’s Day celebrated

Doraha: Residents of Heavenly Palace Retirement Home celebrated International Women’s Day with great enthusiasm and passion. The event was organised to honour the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and to promote gender equality. The event started with speeches on women empowerment, highlighting the contributions of women in society and the challenges they have faced in achieving gender equality. The residents shared their personal experiences and thoughts on the importance of empowering women and promoting gender equality. OC

Weightlifting c’ship begins

Ludhiana: The 39th Ludhiana District Weightlifting Championship for Men and Women began at the Ludhiana Weightlifting Club in Rakh Bagh on Friday. In the women’s section, 39 participants registered their names on the opening day. After completing the exercise, they took part in preliminary round competition. Jasroop Kaur Batth, ACP, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Prem Parkash Khullar, former national champion, besides Gurmukh Singh Bunty, Daman Arora, Kamaljeet Singh and Jasvir Kaur were among others present on the occasion. OC

Exhibition on recycled items

Ludhiana: To empower women self-help groups (SHG) and help them promote their handmade and recycled products, Municipal Corporation (MC) will be organising a two day exhibition in Rose Garden from Saturday onwards. During the exhibition, the SHGs will establish around a dozen stalls wherein they will display different handmade and recycled products for sale.