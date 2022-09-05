Covid: Four more test+ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, September 4

According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, four persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district while no loss of life was reported on Friday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,399 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,016 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

There were 55 active cases on Sunday, of which 52 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while three are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.29 per cent. Till date, a total of 39,17,202 samples have been taken, of which 37,88,549 were found negative.

On Sunday, samples of 2,753 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly. — TNS