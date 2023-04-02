Covid graph rising in Ludhiana district, people need to take safety measures: Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 1

The graph of Covid-19 cases is spiking up in the district and people need to be cautious and adopt necessary precautionary measures to keep themselves safe.

After five months, one person lost his life due to the virus on Thursday and Friday also saw one casualty. On Friday, 10 persons tested positive for the virus.

Keeping in view the rising number of cases, the Health Department has increased sampling. The positivity rate is also going up in the district and on March 28, it was highest at 7.84 per cent.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said people need to be cautious and adopt all necessary precautions. “Taking precautions is important and wearing mask is the most effective way. A person should isolate himself or herself when he or she comes to know about their positive status,” she said.

Appealing to the people not to take flu-like symptoms lightly and immediately contact nearby health facilities, besides get tested for Covid without fail, she said one should quarantine themselves and take medical help as well.

Eligible people should also take the vaccine promptly by shunning any kind of doubts or fear as it is the best way to overcome the virus.

Meanwhile, four persons tested positive today. Those who tested positive today were all men belonging to the 30-60 year age group. Three of them were suffering from influenza-like illness and belonged to Rishi Nagar, Halwara, Pakhowal Road and Civil Lines.

A total of 1,13,700 persons have tested positive and 3,020 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Saturday, 554 samples were sent for testing which include 437 RT-PCR, 116 antigen and one TrueNat samples.