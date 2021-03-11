Covid: Ludhiana district sees 1 fatality, 45 fresh infections

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 17

The Civil Surgeon office, here, on Wednesday confirmed death of one person suffering from Covid-19 from Ludhiana district. The office further confirmed 45 fresh cases of the virus from the district and seven from other districts or states today.

Civil Surgeon Hatinder Kaur said 1,13,086 positive cases had been reported from Ludhiana district and 15,185 from other districts or states so far. A total of 3,011 patients from the district and 1,136 from other districts or states have died of the virus till date.

Of the 185 active cases, 167 patients were in home isolation and 18 patients were under treatment at hospitals.