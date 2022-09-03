Covid: Nine test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, September 2
A total of nine people tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Friday while no loss of life was reported.
Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said now, a total of 1,13,388 have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of Covid in Ludhiana district and a total of 3,016 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 30, 2020 when first death was reported in the district.
Today, there were 60 active cases out of which 53 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while 7 are admitted in private hospitals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...