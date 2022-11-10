Covid: One fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

One fresh positive case of Covid-19 has been reported from Ludhiana district on Wednesday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,611 positive cases of the virus in the district have been confirmed and 3,018 patients died of the virus so far.

There were five active cases in the district on Wednesday. All patients were in home isolation.

COVID-19 figures

Samples 40,32,684

Positive 1,13,611

Active 5

difference 2

Deaths 3,018