Covid safety measures will be ensured during elections at polling booths: Jagraon ADC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 7

The district administration would make elaborate arrangements of masks, gloves, thermal scanning, sanitisers, PPE kits, face shields and other items at all 2,979 polling booths of Ludhiana.

Safety of voters and polling personnel is our prime concern and elaborate arrangements for the bio-medical waste management at all polling booths have been done. — Nayan Jassal, Jagraon ADC-cum-nodal officer

Jagraon Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-nodal officer Nayan Jassal said as per directions of the Election Commission (EC), the administration was committed to hold free, fair, transparent and safe elections amid the pandemic.

She said Ludhiana had 2,979 polling booths in all 14 Assembly segments of the district where Covid safety measures would be followed to ensure safety of voters and polling staff. The voters would have to wear mask mandatorily, maintain social distancing, besides thermal screening would be ensured at the entrance of all polling booths for which ANMs, ASHAs and anganwari workers had been deputed as booth Covid control nodal officers.

She said the voters would be given a glove for one hand which they would use for signing and pressing the button of the voting machine.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said those having high temperature or suspicious symptoms would be told to come and vote in the last hour on the polling day (February 20).

“Safety of voters and polling personnel is our prime concern and elaborate arrangements for the bio-medical waste management of waste generated at all these polling booths have been done,” she said.

Yellow and red bins had been given to each polling booth where these waste would be dumped and later the bio-waste would be disposed of scientifically by a private company after collection from all booths to collection centres of each constituency, she said.