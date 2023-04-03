Covid surge: 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 2

Eleven persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Sunday. They were in the age group of 30-70 years.

Last week has seen a steep increase in Covid-19 cases and the district also saw two deaths after five months but the figures seem to be having no effect on the people as they are still adopting a casual approach towards the virus.

On Sundays, huge rush of people is witnessed at markets, especially at Chaura Bazaar where many makeshift shops come up for a day. People were seen jostling with each other without any precautionary measures. Not even a single person was seen wearing a mask.

Many people were unaware of the fact that again Covid cases have started coming. A shopper at the busy Chaura Bazaar, when asked why he was not wearing a mask, said was it necessary even now. “Covid has gone and now, there is no need to wear mask,” he said.

There was a mad rush of the people and everyone was jostling with each other and buying their favourite stuff. Another shopper near the Bhadaur House said since she was vaccinated, there was no need to wear mask now.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur has asked the people to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene.

A mock drill will be held on April 10 and 11 to check the Covid preparedness in case any emergency situation emerges.