Covid surge: Booster dose in demand

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 3

Covid cases are on the rise in the country and in the district too, which has made people worrisome and many now want to get themselves vaccinated as a precautionary measure. Now, several residents want to get their booster dose administered.

However, at present, there are no session sites being run by the Health Department. Now, only a few private hospitals are administering Covishield while there is no administration of Covaxin. There are more than 10 lakh persons in the district who are yet to get their booster dose.

Mohan Kumar from Salem Tabri said he had missed his second dose of vaccine and thought of getting it now as Covid cases are rising. “I went to a dispensary from where I got my first dose but I was told that vaccination has been stopped now,” he said.

Gian Singh (72) also thought of getting his booster dose which he missed earlier. “I was searching for hospitals where vaccination is being administered. But was unable to locate the same. I came to know that the government has discontinued vaccination,” he said.

Many people are searching for vaccination sites but to no avail. “With cases picking up many people want to get their booster dose but there is no session site and hospitals too are not administering vaccines now,” said Pinkie from Urban Estate.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said now, there are no session sites for vaccination. Only one or two private hospitals are administering Covishield. “Vaccination should have been done by now and everyone was urged to get themselves vaccinated. At present, we have no instructions or guidelines from the government regarding the benefit of administering vaccination at this point of time,” the Civil Surgeon said.

District Immunisation Officer Manisha said as soon as they receive stock from the government, they would restart vaccination. Now, a few private hospitals were administering Covishield.

Meanwhile, seven persons tested for Covid today. Those who tested positive include five women and two men. Two healthcare workers and two undertrials are among those who contracted the virus on Monday.

A total of 1,13,718 patients have tested positive in the district so far while 3,020 have lost their lives.

Today 154 samples were collected for testing.

For any information related to Covid

Contact:

0161-2444193

0161-4622276