Covid touches record low as third wave dies down in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 6

Finally, the dreaded Covid virus has touched its record low with the third wave dying down in Ludhiana district, the administration has confirmed.

The situation returning back to normal was evident from the fact that daily Covid cases have dipped from as high as 207 in February to a total of 103 persons testing positive for the virus in the district in the entire month of March, the official figures have revealed.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana had remained the worst-hit district and hotspot during all three Covid waves that had hit the country since March 2020.

A compilation of the Covid figures done by the district administration, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that as many as 1,498 Covid cases were reported in the district during February with the single day highest of 207 on February 1 and lowest daily count of three on February 21 while March reported a total of 103 virus patients with the highest daily figure of nine on March 2 and the lowest single day count touching zero on March 30 and 31.

The district logged as high as 2,812 active cases on February 1 and lowest of 58 on February 27 while March saw a considerable decrease with the highest of 53 active cases on March 1 and lowest of 10 on March 31.

The active cases in the district have dipped from the all-time high of 8,563 on January 20 to mere 10 on March 31.

When it comes to the hit rate, a key indicator of the virus surge, Ludhiana recorded the single day high of 3.53 per cent positivity rate on February 1 and the month’s lowest of 0.11 per cent on February 25 and 26 while March witnessed zero hit rate on March 30 and 31 and the month’s highest of 0.3 per cent on March 2.

The count of serious virus patients, requiring artificial life support, also saw an exponential dip from as high as 27 critical Covid patients remaining on ventilator support in the district on February 1 to no virus case requiring ventilator support since March 16.

This year, the district had seen as high as 29 serious virus patients on ventilators on January 28 and 29.

On the hospitalisation front, only a single Covid patient remained hospitalised in a government facility in the district on April 6.

The hospitalisation of the virus patients was also at its record low of one from as high as 259 on January 24.

The casualties due to Covid also saw a significant slide from 56 virus deaths reported in the district in February to only four persons succumbing to Covid in March. The daily death count has dipped from as high as eight on February 1 to no Covid casualty in the district since March 26.

The district had started witnessing repercussions of the virus surge with the third wave hitting on January 1 when the count of active cases had crossed the 100-mark to touch 110 with two critical patients getting hospitalised and it had touched a record high of 1,808 on January 14 but dipping to a record low of zero on March 30, 31 and April 3 and 4.

Low & high

Covid cases: 1,498 in February, 103 in March

Daily highest cases 207 on Feb 1, lowest 0 on March 30, 31

Hit rate: 3.53% on Feb 1, zero on March 30, 31

Active cases: 2,812 on Feb 1, 10 on March 31

Cases on ventilator: 27 on Feb 1, no case since March 16

Deaths: 56 in February, four in March

Highest 8 deaths on Feb 1, no casualty since March 26