Covid variant: Districts told to increase vigil

Ludhiana, December 19

With the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, after the detection of the first case of the JN.1 variant in the country, the Centre has urged states to maintain a constant vigil over the Covid-19 cases in their region. An advisory has been issued to all the districts in the state. Authorities have been asked to conduct mock drills, allocate special flu corners, ramp up testing and review oxygen arrangements.

Health minister Balbir Singh said he had a state-level review meeting with medical officials.

“All the oxygen plants in the state have been made functional, wards have been reserved at district and sub-divisional hospitals, equipments, including cardiac monitors and ventilators have been checked and specialists have been issued instructions to remain vigilant,” he said.

In the advisory issued to the states, they have been asked to ensure adequate testing as per the Covid-19 guidelines and maintain the recommended number of RT-PCR and antigen test kits. The authorities have also been instructed to send positive samples, for genome sequencing to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) laboratories, to enable timely detection of the new variant.

District Epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang when asked about the testing being held in the district said doctors have been asked to remain vigilant and get patients under category-C and those with flu like symptoms tested ,if deemed necessary.

“As of now mass testing is not being held. We are on guard, and should the need arise, public testing centres will be set up. If any samples are collected right now, they will be sent to Patiala for testing. District hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres and private hospitals have been issued instructions to set up flu corners in the hospitals, wear mask and gloves,” she added.

