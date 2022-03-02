Covid warriors honoured

On the occasion of the 198th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Covid warriors of the DMCH, Ludhiana, were facilitated by Arya Samaj, Ludhiana. A havan and flag-hoisting ceremony were held to mark the occasion. Dr Bishav Mohan, professor, department of cardiology and medical superintendent, Hero DMC Heart Institute, shared the contribution of the DMCH in fighting Covid-19. In his address, he said: “The Covid time was difficult for society, it was due to the the joint efforts of our healthcare workers of various departments that the crucial situation was tackled. Dr Mohan acknowledged the contribution of all members of the DMCH Managing Society for their indispensable role during the pandemic. All office-bearers of Arya Samaj and local residents were among those others present.
World Rare Disease Day observed
World Rare Disease Day was observed by CMC. The Neuromuscular Centre of Excelence Clinic was inaugurated by Dr William Bhatti, director, CMC, on the occasion. Dr Jeyaraj Pandian, principal, CMC said in addition to stroke, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease, neuromuscular disorder care was growing in the country nowadays. Dr Vineeth Jaison, associate professor and in-charge, neuromuscular clinic, stressed on the importance of multidisciplinary care in holistic management of patients. “People with neuromuscular disorders suffer from a unique set of challenges as they find their muscles wasting away leading to immobility, pain and difficulty with daily routine activities,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today
IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...
Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it