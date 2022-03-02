Covid warriors honoured

Tribune News Service

On the occasion of the 198th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Covid warriors of the DMCH, Ludhiana, were facilitated by Arya Samaj, Ludhiana. A havan and flag-hoisting ceremony were held to mark the occasion. Dr Bishav Mohan, professor, department of cardiology and medical superintendent, Hero DMC Heart Institute, shared the contribution of the DMCH in fighting Covid-19. In his address, he said: “The Covid time was difficult for society, it was due to the the joint efforts of our healthcare workers of various departments that the crucial situation was tackled. Dr Mohan acknowledged the contribution of all members of the DMCH Managing Society for their indispensable role during the pandemic. All office-bearers of Arya Samaj and local residents were among those others present.

World Rare Disease Day observed

World Rare Disease Day was observed by CMC. The Neuromuscular Centre of Excelence Clinic was inaugurated by Dr William Bhatti, director, CMC, on the occasion. Dr Jeyaraj Pandian, principal, CMC said in addition to stroke, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease, neuromuscular disorder care was growing in the country nowadays. Dr Vineeth Jaison, associate professor and in-charge, neuromuscular clinic, stressed on the importance of multidisciplinary care in holistic management of patients. “People with neuromuscular disorders suffer from a unique set of challenges as they find their muscles wasting away leading to immobility, pain and difficulty with daily routine activities,” he said. —