Cow carcasses found dumped at garbage dump on Tibba road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 10

The Ludhiana police today registered a case against unidentified persons who had dumped cow carcasses at a garbage dump on the Tibba road on Saturday night.

Hindu leaders and cow vigilants also gathered at the spot and informed the police about the incident.

On the complaint of Nitish Sharma of the Gau Rakshak Welfare Society, the Tibba police registered a case against unidentified persons.

As per information, carcasses of four cows and four calves were found from the garbage dump located on the Tibba road.

Police personnel said CCTV cameras installed in the area were being checked to get any clue about the suspects who dumped the cow carcasses in the area .

