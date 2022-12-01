Cow dung disposal: Ludhiana MC warns gaushalas, dairy units of action

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

In the 17th meeting of the monitoring committee for the rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project on Wednesday, officials concerned said that 70 per cent of project work had been completed. The meeting was headed by MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal. Officials of

the MC, Punjab Water Supply Sewerage Board, PSPCL, PPCB and others were present.

Commissioner Shena Aggarwal directed the MC and PPCB officials to take strict action against those gaushalas and dairies inside the MC’s limit which failed to manage the cow dung in the right manner. She further instructed officials of the departments concerned to complete the ongoing survey of gaushalas and dairies, which are located outside the MC’s jurisdiction, at the earliest and then take requisite action against those violating the rules.

She also instructed the officials to conduct a survey of all waste water outlets linked with Buddha Nullah. Such outlets would be closed so that only treated water would be released in the Buddha Nullah, she said.

Meanwhile, the officials said that the Jamalpur sewerage treatment plant (STP) would be made operational by December 31. PSPCL officials said a process is underway to set up a substation for the STP. However, a temporary arrangement would be made to provide power supply to run the STP before December 31, they added.