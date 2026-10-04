Cow dung-mixed wastewater flows on to Tajpur Road in Ludhiana

The long-running blame game between dairy owners and the Municipal Corporation over the lifting and disposal of cow dung has again come to the fore, with cow dung-mixed wastewater flowing through internal lanes of the Tajpur Road dairy complex, particularly in C Block, and on the main road near the Central Jail in Ludhiana.

The stagnant and dirty water has caused inconvenience to dairy owners, residents and commuters. The overflowing waste has also raised concerns about sanitation and the possibility of foul smell and unhygienic conditions in the area.

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The situation has brought back the issue of proper cow dung management at the dairy complex, where the MC and dairy owners have repeatedly blamed each other for the failure to keep the area clean.

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Dairy owners have, on several occasions, complained that the civic body does not lift cow dung regularly, resulting in the accumulation of waste around the dairies. MC officials, on the other hand, have said dairy owners were also responsible for ensuring that cow dung should not enter sewer lines or roads and was disposed of through the prescribed system.

With the recent flow of cow dung-mixed water onto the internal roads, the dispute appears to have resurfaced. The problem becomes particularly serious when the waste mixes with wastewater and spreads across roads and lanes, making movement difficult and creating an unpleasant environment.

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Jagmohan Singh, a commuter, said the authorities should not wait for complaints to pile up before taking action. They demanded regular lifting of cow dung, cleaning of affected stretches and proper disposal of waste.

The MC authorities have asked the dairy owners to install inflow meter as there is high usage of water in the dairy, which results in accumulation of water as the ETP plant along with the dairy was built for treating the urinal and other wastewater but the plant remains dysfunctional most of the time due to huge amount of cow dung in the water. The authorities blamed the dairy owners for not installing inflow meters.

Lovely Singh, president of the Tajpur Road Dairy Complex Association, said: “Cow dung lifting is not being done properly as the contractor is not doing his work due to which whole lanes remained choked and residents and commuters face the issue on every second day in the area.”

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal said: “I have directed the authorities not to allow any dairy wastewater to enter the Budhha Nullah as per the directives of the National Green Tribunal.”

The issue also highlights the need for a permanent waste-management mechanism at the dairy complex rather than relying on temporary cleaning drives after roads become flooded with waste.