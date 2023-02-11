'Cow Hug Day': Gaushalas to go ahead with celebrations on Feb 14

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 10
Organisers of various gaushalas in the region have announced to go ahead with celebrations of ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14.
A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting held at Radhey Krishan Gaudham at Dehlon after the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), a body under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animals Husbandry and Dairying, withdrew its earlier appeal to observe February 14 as Cow Hug Day.
“We fail to understand why the government withdrew its appeal made in the larger interest of the society as a whole. Now when we have made up our mind to embrace cows and calves on February 14 and will be celebrating the day as a token of respect to cows,” enthusiasts, led by Gaushala Kaind chairman Deepak Sharma, said.
Earlier, following an appeal by Dr Sujit Kumar Dutta, secretary, AWBI, the organisers of gaushalas had announced to take steps for involving maximum number of residents to pay respect to cows on the occasion of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.
“As we had already made special arrangements for cow lovers who would visit gaushalas to express love and respect towards cows, we cannot afford to disappoint those who had already been requested to observe the day,” Deepak Sharma said.
Bhoj Raj Sharma of Ahmedgarh Gaushala, said activists of various organisations shall be roped in to make the event successful.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...