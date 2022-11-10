Cow shelter organisers seek MLA's intervention for financial assistance

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 9

Office-bearers of cow shelters of the area have sought financial assistance from the state government for tending to cows and calves deserted by the public in general and dairy farmers in particular.

The organisers of cow shelters claimed that donations to their organisations had dwindled after the government implemented a scheme to provide financial help to registered gaushalas by applying cow cess on electricity bills. Moreover, the amount of Rs 30 per animal, provided through the cess, was not adequate, they rued.

Amargarh legislator Professor Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra — who handed over a cheque for Rs 58,000 to cow shelter organisers from the cow cess fund collected by Ahmedgarh Municipal Council — assured that the AAP government was committed to support the organisations running cow shelters in the state.

“Though we are yet to receive any concrete information from the government on the matter, we will try to explore other options, like fetching grants under the MPLAD scheme from Rajya Sabha members of nearby segments,” Gajjanmajra said, maintaining that he would also try to persuade corporate houses of the region to adopt gaushalas as part of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

Sukhjinder Gandhi, an office-bearer of the Jagera road gaushala, said a delegation led by Jaigopal Goyal and Surinder Kuradchhapa had sought Gajjanmajra’s intervention for seeking grants to look after the 1,300 bovine cattle sheltered at the gaushala.

The organisers alleged that instead of easing the situation, the cow cess scheme launched by the government had rather increased financial constraints. “Donations to gaushalas have dwindled after the government announced to provide financial help through cow cess, whereas at the same time, the cost of inputs, including fodder, medicines and labour charges, has increased manifold,” Sukhjinder Gandhi said, regretting that the meagre amount of Rs 30 per animal was not sufficient to support even the cleanliness expense.

‘cess amount of Rs 30 per animal not adequate’

