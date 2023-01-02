CP distributes books, shoes among needy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 1

Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana, took a novel initiative on the first day of New Year. The top cop, along with senior and lower rung police personnel, went to some places in the city on a foggy Sunday morning and distributed books, stationary and shoes to children living in the slums.

The CP was accompanied by Joint CP Saumya Mishra, JCP RS Brar, Additional DCP Sameer Verma, ADCP Tushar Gupta, ACP Gurdev Singh and others.

Talking to The Tribune, CP Sidhu said the purpose behind this initiative was to show the face of soft and kind hearted policing with the slogan “Padh da Punjab, Khed da Punjab and Tandurust Punjab”.

“We have started our New Year with the children of slums by giving them books, stationary and shoes. These children are needy ones and they have taken birth in slums. We want to ensure them that Ludhiana police are always with them,”added CP Sidhu.

He said with the help of some volunteers our Police Saanjh Kendras arranged 1,100 sets of Punjabi and English books to needy along with pair of shoes. The CP also urged the people to come forward to help such children in all ways.