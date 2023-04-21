CP distributes power inverters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

To ensure the smooth functioning of schools amid soaring temperatures and power cuts, the Commissioner of Police (CP) — Mandeep Singh Sidhu — on Thursday handed over power inverters to 12 government primary schools in the district.

In a function held at the police lines, the CP, accompanied by Joint CP Saumya Mishra and DCP Harmeet Singh Hundal, said during summer days, kids face many problems due to intense heat and power cuts. He expressed hope that the power backup systems would provide relief to the the kids.

He said the Ludhiana police will continue to carry out such endeavors for the government schools in the future .

Honour for little mountaineer

Sienna Chopra, a six-year-old girl, set a world record for climbing Mount Meru in 39-hours, after conquering Mount Kilimanjaro. She is the first girl in the world to reach Mount Meru at the age of six. Sienna was today present at an event at Police Lines, where Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu praised her by offering her to sit in his chair. Additional DCP Suhail Qassim Mir was also present.