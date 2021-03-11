CP leads flag march in city

Ludhiana, August 11
The Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana, Kaustubh Sharma, led a flag march here ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. Joint CPs Narinder Bhargav, Saumya Mishra, RS Brar and other senior police officials along with paramilitary jawans also took part in the flag march.
It started from the Police Lines from where the CP along with others walked till Jagraon Bridge. Later, he directed Police Zone heads to lead the flag march in their respective zones and instill a sense of security in residents.
