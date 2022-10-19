CP makes surprise visit to Jawahar camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 18

After getting complaints about the sale of drugs and illegal liquor in Jawahar Camp, Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma paid a surprise visit to the area. The CP was accompanied by the other senior police officials.

Notably, a few days back some people had held a protest march against the police for not taking action against the drug smugglers who were openly selling drugs in Jawahar Camp. The CP had then assured the protesters that he would get the menace checked.

Taking to the media, the CP said he had received complaints of drug selling in the area and he was visiting here to check the areas. He added that if drug was being sold in Jawahar Camp, the miscreants won’t be spared.

“After paying visit here, I have decided to devised a strategy to check the drug menace. We will deploy more cops and set up nakas to nab the suspects. I promise residents to wipe out the drug menace from the area, “added CP Sharma.

The CP also interacted with residents and asked them to given information about drug smugglers. The CP assured them of strict action against the miscreants and the identity of the informant would be kept secret.