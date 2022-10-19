CP makes surprise visit to Jawahar camp

Ludhiana, October 18
After getting complaints about the sale of drugs and illegal liquor in Jawahar Camp, Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma paid a surprise visit to the area. The CP was accompanied by the other senior police officials.
Notably, a few days back some people had held a protest march against the police for not taking action against the drug smugglers who were openly selling drugs in Jawahar Camp. The CP had then assured the protesters that he would get the menace checked.
Taking to the media, the CP said he had received complaints of drug selling in the area and he was visiting here to check the areas. He added that if drug was being sold in Jawahar Camp, the miscreants won’t be spared.
“After paying visit here, I have decided to devised a strategy to check the drug menace. We will deploy more cops and set up nakas to nab the suspects. I promise residents to wipe out the drug menace from the area, “added CP Sharma.
The CP also interacted with residents and asked them to given information about drug smugglers. The CP assured them of strict action against the miscreants and the identity of the informant would be kept secret.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...