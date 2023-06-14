CP Sidhu seeks cancellation of company's licence

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

Days after Rs 8.49 crore heist that took place at the office of CMS Info Systems Ltd near Rajguru Nagar in Ludhiana, Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Tuesday stated that he is going to write a letter to DGP Punjab and CM Punjab, recommending the cancellation of company's licence.

He highlighted the company's negligence behind the incident and lapses in the security system. During the ongoing investigation, the police have uncovered numerous deficiencies in the company's security system, indicating a lack of concern for cash security due to its "insurance coverage".

Sidhu had earlier also raised questions over the role of the company's security system after the incident. He said it was clear case of negligence as a huge amount of cash was outside the currency chest at the time of robbery.