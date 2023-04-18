CPL: Players' auction held, new jerseys unveiled

Ludhiana, April 17
The auction for players for the fifth season of Centra Premier League (CPL), which was held here today, witnessed a total of 50 players being sold at 25,000 points for five teams. The highest bid of 1,800 points was made by Centra Super Giants for Simranjot Singh Sethi. New eye-catching jerseys were also unveiled for the upcoming season of CPL.
Parvesh Setia, the former captain of Hazel Kings, was purchased by Maple Riders and Vibhanshu Bhasin, the ex-captain of Maple Riders (CPL-4 winner) was bought by Hazel kings for 1,600 points each. Tejinder Singh Gandhi, who was the star batsman of the last season, was purchased by Centra Super Giants for just 900 points.
Shubham Madaan, Ankur Kehar, Gautam Batra and Dhruv were among the high-bid players. Amit Garg, who was the man of the series in CPL-4, was purchased by Hazel Kings.
Six teams will be seen in action during this year’s league. Matches will be played from May 28.
