CPM condemns lathicharge on farmers in Zira

Doraha, December 22
The CPM has condemned the police lathicharge on farmers sitting on dharna for the past five months demanding closure of a liquor unit at Mansurwala village in Zira subdivision. The farmers alleged the factory was polluting the ground water thus affecting more than 20 villages.
Kuldip Singh, national general secretary, and Pawan Kumar Kaushal, member state committee of CPI (M), alleged that the state government was supporting the liquor baron.
