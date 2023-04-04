CP’s 5-month tenure sees record recoveries, arrests

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 3

The five months tenure of Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu showed record recoveries of drugs, arms and ammunition, cracking of major crimes and arrest of large number of criminals. Even the so far tenure of top cop Sidhu, who enjoys honest image and credibility in the Punjab Police, remains non-controversial.

Sharing data from November 1, 2022 to March 26,2023, with The Tribune on Sunday, CP Sidhu credited the achievements of Ludhiana Commissionerate to his team member and their dedication to the honest policing.

Cracking down on the snatching crime, CP Sidhu said 227 cases of snatching were registered of which 176 were solved with the arrest of 373 persons. Not only this, 138 vehicles, 925 mobile phones and Rs 1.63 crore looted amount was also recovered from the snatchers and handed over to the victims.

Regarding the recoveries of illegal arms, CP Sidhu informed that 29 accused were held with 37 illegal arms, including 33 pistols, 4 revolvers, 122 cartridges and 17 magazines.

Showing an impressive recovery of drugs, CP Sidhu said in his tenure, Ludhiana police arrested 372 smugglers, recovered 24 kg-opium, 399-kg poppy husk, 9.84 kg of heroin, 184-kg ganja, 25-gm cocoain, 197-gm charas, 25 gram of ice, 910-gm powder, 7 gm of LSD/MDMA, 26,923 intoxicanting pills and 2-kg hashish from smugglers. Not only this, the police also attached the properties worth Rs 1.63 crore of three smugglers arrested recently by the police.

CP Mandeep Sidhu said the police had cancelled 61 arms licence of those persons who were either involved in some crime, used their licenced weapon for celebratory firing or of those who got arms licence without any threat perception or by making some ‘’sifarish’’.

The police also disposed of 1,754-kg poppy husk, 9.1-kg heroin, 2.3-kg charas, 434- kg ganja, 65-kg opium, 1,41,982 pills, 0.002 kg of ice and these drugs were destroyed at incinerated plants by following the due procedure.

The Commissioner of Police claimed that recently upgraded cyber cell of city police also performed well in the past five months. Till November 1, 2022, there were 1,655 pending complaints and 3,579 more were received. Out of these, 2,721 were disposed of with the recovery of Rs 54. 95 lakh stolen money of complainants.

The CP said he was also personally supervising the crime against women cases and in the past five months, 1,846 cases were disposed of and remaining 610 would be solved as soon as possible.

Apart from this, 156 proclaimed offenders, including 26 under the NDPS Act and 130 of other offences were also arrested by the Commissionerate police.

Nipping crime in the bud, 233 gamblers were also arrested and Rs 27.24 lakh was also recovered from them. As many as 288 liquor smugglers were also arrested along with the recovery of 76-litre illicit liquor, 12,034-litre licit liquor, 1,647-litre beer and 50 litre of lahan, revealed CP Sidhu.

Even 240 heinous crime cases, including 95 robberies, 2 dacoities, 58 kidnapping for marriage, one each of murder/culpable homicide, etc. were also solved and some of them were months old.

“I have categorically told my team that perform or perish. Result oriented performance will attract rewards, including DGP Disc and poor performance will invite strict action, including suspension. Good and honest policing is my only motto,”CP Sidhu said.

ASI suspended for conniving with drug smugglers

Not only smugglers, even a police official, in-charge of the Basant Park police post, ASI Jarnail Singh, who had released a smuggler by taking Rs 70,000 bribe, was suspended by the top cop. Now, further probe to check properties garnered by the policeman through illegal means was also launched by the police.