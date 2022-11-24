Crackdown effect: Dip in demand for apparels promoting ‘gun culture’

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 23

After the state government launched its crackdown against gun culture, a steep decline in the demand for clothing displaying weapons has been observed in Mandi Ahmedgarh region.

A similar decline was also observed in the display of weapons during public events and on social media. Notably, the Punjab Police had recently announced that it would act tough against any glorification of weapons in songs or on social media.

Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu said circle officers and station house officers (SHOs) had been advised to ensure that communal harmony was not disrupted in their respective areas due to alleged provocative actions or hate speech by irresponsible persons.

“While we seek cooperation from the public in implementing the latest orders banning the display of weapons at public functions and on social media, we will not allow anyone to disrupt communal harmony,” Sidhu said.

“Although no formal ban has been imposed on the manufacture, storage, sale or wearing of such garments, dealers have stopped placing fresh orders,” said an agent working for a readymade garment distributor.

Another dealer, Jatinder Kumar said, “Realising the sensitivity of the issue, we have also chosen to return unsold stocks to suppliers.”