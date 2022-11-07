Crackdown on bars, eateries serving hookah, eight nabbed in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

The Ludhiana police on Saturday night conducted a raid at bars and restaurants to check the illegal practice of serving hookah and also raided several shops selling hookah to customers. With the arrest of eight persons, eight cases were registered by the city police yesterday.

Rohit Chaurasia, Mohit Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Naveen Chaurasia, Ramji, Rahul Chaursia, Hari Chand and Arjun Singh were arrested by the police. They seized 19 hookahs, its 70 flavours and 33 pipes, nine boxes of coals, a pocket hookah and other related items.

Joint raids were conducted by the CIA-1, led by inspector Rajesh Sharma, and CIA-2 inspector Beant Juneja along with their respective teams. Around 12 shops, selling cigarettes and other tobacco products, bars and restaurants in areas, including South City, Malhar Road, Sector 32, Shingar road, Sarabha Nagar and Hambran road, were raided.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma and ADCP Rupinder Sran conducted a press conference regarding the matter on Sunday.

Sharma said the CIA-2 conducted a raid at a restaurant, ‘Numi’, in South City where staff was caught red- handed serving hookah to youngsters. The police also seized hookahs and its flavours from the restaurant. The police also arrested one of the owners of the restaurant, Arjun Singh, and booked another owner, who is yet to be arrested.

Sources said one of the owners of the restaurant was a big city businessman and financier. Some other restaurants and bars raided by the police were not serving hookah. Hence, no action was taken against them.

ADCP Rupinder Sran said the police would continue the raids as the city had many restaurants where hookah and other banned tobbaco products were reportedly being served to youngsters.

“We will not allow the illegal practice and conduct surprise raids. If any bar or restaurant found serving hookah, owners will face legal action,” the ADCP said.

12 shops also raided

