Crackdown on Chinese dor: Sellers, stockists to be booked

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 12

The authorities concerned have intensified their crackdown on the sale of illegal Chinese manja, or nylon kite strings, which have caused injuries and deaths.

Under the new set of guidelines applicable in the state, an FIR would be registered against anyone found selling the Chinese string and if the violation is repeated then the shop would be sealed.

Took ground feedback Rahul Tiwari, Secretary, Science Technology and Environment, Punjab, said: “After taking the feedback from the ground, we have decided to act tough against the violators and an FIR would be lodged now, against whosoever is found guilty of selling, stocking Chinese string.”

A virtual meeting was chaired by Rahul Tiwari, Secretary, Science Technology and Environment, Punjab, with all the Chief Engineers of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) today in which the strict instructions were passed.

Talking to The Tribune, Rahul Tiwari said despite the ban, Chinese strings are being sold with impunity. It was unfortunate that a six-year-old girl had died after her throat got slit with Chinese dor in Amritsar.

“Following the incident, many review meetings were taken by the department to prepare a strategy to nab the defaulters. The distributors, retailers and wholesalers were also served with the notices to make clear that punishment/ penalties would be imposed in case of violation. After all the feedback from the ground, we have decided to act tough against the violators and an FIR would be lodged now, whosoever is found guilty of selling, stocking Chinese string,” said Tiwari.

It may be mentioned here that as decoy customers, the online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart etc were also checked from different locations and their go-downs were also checked, no banned material was found by the department.

Tiwari also said such instructions were issued by the DCs, SSPs in districts but now, the entire state has to adhere to the instructions of registering an FIR.

