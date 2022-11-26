Ludhiana: Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Ward 68

Ludhiana, November 25
After a row over hoardings installed by Congress councillor Baljinder Singh Bunty accusing the government of creating obstacles in road carpeting/construction works in Ward 68, the Municipal Corporation carried out a drive against unauthorised hoardings of councillor Bunty and other politicians in the Jawahar Nagar and Kochar Market Chowk areas of the ward on Friday.
Bunty had accused govt of creating obstacles
Congress councillor Baljinder Singh Bunty had gotten his hoardings installed on broken roads in Jawahar Nagar and nearby areas in Ward 68, accusing the government of creating obstacles in road construction work.
The MC not only removed the unauthorised hoardings of councillor Baljinder Singh Bunty but also removed the hoardings of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi and other politicians. The drive was led by Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon. He said the civic body removed the unauthorised hoardings during the drive.
Notably, Congress councillor Baljinder Singh Bunty had earlier alleged the carpeting/construction work was not being started on four roads despite the issuance of work orders. He had gotten his hoardings installed on broken roads at Jawahar Nagar and nearby areas in ward number 68, accusing the government of creating obstacles in road construction work.
On the other hand, MC’s SDO (B&R Branch), Avtar Singh said a notice was issued to the contractor concerned for delaying these road works. But, the contractor claimed that the road works got delayed due to a shortage of required material for road carpeting as the mining operations were closed, he added.
