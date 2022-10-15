Cracker dealers' association threatens to move High Court

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, October 14

The Ludhiana Fireworks Association has threatened to move Punjab and Haryana High Court if the district administration or the Police Department fail to comply with rules and regulations for granting temporary crackers’ sale permission at the grain market, Salem Tabri, where the association claims that only 13 registered shops are to be permitted to sell crackers to retailers from all over the city.

‘Ineligible applicants allowed to submit forms’ An office-bearer of the Ludhiana Fireworks Association said the authorities had accepted 225 or more applications for giving licences to 13 temporary shops after charging Rs 1,000 from each applicant in spite of the fact that other applicants, except members of the association, were not eligible to submit application forms.

Talking to The Tribune, Pradeep Kumar Gupta, president of the association, said the association had served a legal notice to the authorities. “We are the office-bearers of Ludhiana Fire Works Association are engaged in the business of sale of crackers during festival season for past 30 years. We have the requisite permission from the competent authority. Now, the authorities have started inviting applications for issuance of temporary licences for selling crackers on temporary basis on account of festival of Diwali.

As per information, the authorities invited applications to issue licences to 37 shops at six locations, including 13 shops at the the grain market, Salem Tabri, five shops at Model Town Extention, four shops at Dugri Phase-2, nine shops at the GLADA ground on Chandigarh Road, three shops at Chara Mandi, Haibowal on Hambran Road and three shops in a ground near Lodhi Clud Road, Ludhiana.

After the draw, the allottees will be allowed to decorate/ prepare their shops between October 15 to 16 and sale of fire crackers will start from October 17 till Diwali night”, said Gupta.

He added that one of the conditions to become eligible for submitting application for allotment of temporary license for sale of crackers is that the applicant should have possessed the ownership/tenancy proof of the premises where the permission is to be granted by the authorities for the sale of fire crackers. The authorised persons carry no objection certificate from the office of the market committee, Ludhiana. There are around 66 persons, having the NOC who are eligible to put stalls and none other can be allowed to participate in the bidding process.

“The authorities have accepted 225 or more applications this time for allotment of temporary licences to 13 temporary shops by way of draw of lots after charging Rs 1,000 from each applicant in spite of the fact that other candidates/applicants except said 66 members of association, are not eligible to submit the application form to become eligible for participating in the draw of lots.

They are entitled to issue temporary licences up to 20 per cent of the total number of temporary licenses issued in the previous year and same shall be on the basis of draw of lots to be held by concerned deputy commissioners and their powers shall not be delegated to anybody else under any circumstances but as per information, the authorities have accepted 255 forms, which is unjustified. They need to rethink on the issue else we will move to the court,” said another office-bearer.