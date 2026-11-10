Cracker mishaps leave boy dead, many injured

Despite repeated safety advisories and official restrictions, the festival of lights ended on a grim note for several families across Ludhiana as emergency wards reported several burn and fire-related incidents on Diwali night.

A 14-year-old boy, Gagan, lost his life in a tragic incident while bursting firecrackers on the Diwali night in Jagraon. The firecracker exploded near his neck while he was on the rooftop, leaving him critically injured. The victim was rushed to a hospital by his family but succumbed during treatment.

On Diwali night, his father Suresh Kumar had gone with his family to the house of his elder brother in Nai Abadi, Akalgarh. After returning, the children went to the rooftop to burst firecrackers. Gagan lit a cracker, but it failed to explode. When he approached it again to set it off, a powerful blast occurred.

The cracker exploded near the boy’s neck. The impact was so severe that he fell down, badly injured. Family members, panic-stricken, attended to him and rushed him to Sarbjeet Hospital in Sudhar.

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Doctors at the hospital started treatment but he could not be saved due to the critical nature of his injuries. The tragedy on Diwali night has left the entire family in deep shock. The house that was filled with festive cheer moments earlier was plunged into mourning after the death of the boy, who was the family’s only son.

Major hospitals in the city, including Civil Hospital, DMCH and CMCH, saw patients, ranging from young children to the elderly, suffering from varying degrees of thermal and burn injuries.

According to emergency medical officers from various hospitals, majority of the casualties were triggered by mishandling of high-intensity firecrackers and accidents involving traditional oil lamps and flammable attire.

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The Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, reported seven cases of burn injury and three of eye injury due to firecrackers. Besides, 11 road accident cases were reported and 103 medico legal reports were recorded.

At the DMCH, a total of 27 burn cases were reported, which included 24 adults and three children.

“Cases, including 11 men and 13 women in the age group of 20-55 years and three children — two girls and a boy — were reported with burn injuries on Diwali night. Twenty patients visited the Out Patient Department. They were given first aid and sent back home while seven patients with serious injuries were admitted,” said Emergency Medical Officer on duty at the DMCH.

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Eleven patients had injuries near the eyes while 16 had injuries involving skin, face, hands and neck.

At the CMCH, 13 patients with burn injuries were reported. Maximum patients had eye-related injuries. Of the 13, 10 were referred to the eye department, two to plastic surgery department and one to oral and maxillofacial surgery department. In addition to the immediate burn and eye injuries reported, emergency departments saw a sharp rise in secondary emergency cases, including roadside traffic accidents and cases involving respiratory issues. Hospital staff worked around-the-clock through the night to provide first aid and manage critical admissions.