Ludhiana cracker wholesalers hope for good business, keep fingers crossed

As Diwali falls on November 8, wholesale firecracker dealers in Ludhiana on Tuesday set up shops at the main Dana Mandi near Jalandhar Bypass for the next week, hoping for brisk business in the run-up to the festival.

President of the Firecracker Association Pradeep Kumar said the dealers were allotted space at Dana Mandi today and had begun setting up stalls for retailers and other customers.

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“At present, we cannot say much about business prospects as there was hardly any footfall today. We are hopeful that by Wednesday people will get to know about the wholesale market and start making purchases,” he said.

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With most firecrackers sourced from Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, which is known for its fireworks and cracker manufacturing industry, dealers have stocked a wide variety of products for customers. “Firecrackers for several districts around Ludhiana are supplied from here,” said another dealer.

The dealers claim to have products catering to all budgets, from simple items to premium offerings. Among the costliest products is a firecracker priced around Rs 20,000 that bursts 100 crackers in a sequence. An anaar priced at Rs 2,500 produces sound effects along with colourful displays.

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The wholesale firecracker market witnesses brisk business every year, with sales often exceeding Rs 25 crore.