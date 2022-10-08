Crackers sans licence seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 7

The police arrested a shopkeeper, identified as Suraj Kumar, a resident of New Shivaji Nagar on the Shingar Cinema road, on Thursday for storing firecrackers without any valid licence. The police said the suspect had stored firecrackers for sale at his disposable items’ shop without any valid licence. The police seized five bags of firecrackers from the shop. A case has been registered against under Sections 286 and 336 of the IPC.