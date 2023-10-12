Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

The Ludhiana police on Tuesday busted an illegal cracker godown in a residential area in Begoana Mohalla near Lohara and seized a huge quantity of crackers. The value of the firecrackers is said to be around Rs 50 lakh, as per the police.

The police nabbed Harish Singh of Bank Colony, Wadi Haibowal. His partner Rajvir Singh of Jawahar Camp is at large. Dhuri-based cracker supplier Bobby, who supplied the crackers, was also booked by the police.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu while addressing mediapersons at the godown said the godown was built against the safety norms and any untoward incident like fire could jeopardise the lives of hundreds of residents staying in the locality.

“The police have seized 300 boxes of crackers and most of them are expensive ones. Though the person who stored crackers in the illegal godown is undervaluing the cost of crackers, the present market value of the seized crackers is around Rs 50 lakh. Questioning of the nabbed suspect was on to know if he owns any other godown in the city, “ Sidhu said.

The CP revealed that five trucks of crackers were recently unloaded at the godown. Some residents had also raised suspicion about the content of the boxes but the owner told them that they contain biscuits only. After getting a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in the late hours.

Interestingly, a big hoarding of the Congress with pictures of senior party leaders was fixed on the front side of the godown. On being asked if any political person owns it or was giving shelter to persons for storing crackers illegally, Sidhu said it was a matter of investigation. If the role of any person comes to the fore, the police will take action as per law.

Notably in 2020, the Ludhiana police had also arrested a trader from Field Ganj and seized illegally stored crackers worth Rs 50 lakh.

ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir said ahead of the festival season, traders usually resort to the illegal practice of storing crackers which they sell to retailers near Divali or other festivals at handsome profits. But the police will not spare anybody indulging in any such illegal activity.