Cracks appear in houses due to ‘excessive’ excavation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 8

Some residents of Model Town have claimed that their houses have developed cracks due to ‘excessive’ excavation for construction basement at a nearby plot.

Residents Parminder Singh and Ajay Sehgal have lodged a complaint with the MC Commissioner in this regard. If any unfortunate incident occurs in future, the MC officials would be responsible for it, they said.

A resident of the Fan Palm Welfare Society in Model Town, Jasjeet Singh, claimed that they had complained about the excessive excavation to the MC authorities. However, no measures have been taken to address their grievances. He alleged, “Cracks have developed in our house following the excavation of land for the construction of a double basement in the said plot. Nevertheless, the municipal authorities remained unresponsive to our concerns.”

Sonam, another resident, alleged that cracks have appeared in her house too.

MC’s ATP Mohan Singh said that he along with another official inspected the basement construction site. He claimed that they had found no violation at the site. The basement construction work was underway at the site as per the approved building plan, he further claimed.

Amarjit Singh Tikka, president, Model Town Welfare Council, had accused the MC officials of not taking the matter seriously, even after cracks appeared in houses.