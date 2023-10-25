 Cracks in houses after excavation for basement construction : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Cracks in houses after excavation for basement construction

As a few structures in Krishna Nagar are on the verge of collapse, residents question how MC approved such work by ignoring their safety

A gap has been formed between the walls of the two buildings due to the excavation for basement construction in Krishna Nagar.



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 24

A significant tragedy looms large in Krishna Nagar near Aarti Chowk here and it is becoming increasingly concerning as Municipal Corporation (MC) officials faced criticism for their delayed response. Residents concerned have voiced their apprehensions regarding massive cracks that have emerged in multiple houses allegedly due to the deep excavation on a plot for basement construction in Krishna Nagar.

The residents said the extensive excavation carried out by the plot owner for the construction of the basement of a hospital has resulted in severe cracks in some houses, raising the danger of imminent collapses. In one instance, a portion of a building has tilted and a gap has been formed between the walls of the two buildings. The precarious situation has rendered the building unsafe for occupancy.

In response to the mess, residents are now urgently calling upon the government to take immediate action. The role of the officials concerned of the MC is also under scanner. The residents questioned how such excavation was permitted without due consideration for the safety of their houses.

Gurjant Singh, a resident of Krishna Nagar, shared his experience of how the land’s excavation for the basement construction had resulted in cracks appearing in his own house. Round-the-clock construction activities for the basement had caused vibrations that impacted nearby houses. Subsequently, they had reported the matter to Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, leading to a temporary halting of the work. But recent resumption of excavation has caused cracks to manifest in at least six houses, with three now perilously close to collapsing, he added.

The residents expressed frustration at the apparent neglect of the civic body, as no action has been taken to halt the work despite the emergence of the cracks. A resident questioned how the corporation approved the building plan and deep excavation on the plot. A probe must be initiated, he said.

The residents are now demanding justice and relief for the reconstruction of their houses. Meanwhile, Mohan Singh, ATP, MC, said the residents had been told to vacate three houses with developed cracks. Moreover, they had filed a police complaint against the plot owner.

He said the building plan for the construction of a hospital with a double basement on that plot was earlier approved by the civic body. He, however, claimed that the excavation was being conducted in accordance with the approved plan.

