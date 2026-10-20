Cracks and signs of deterioration have appeared on Gill Road, where nearly Rs 4.40 crore is being spent on construction and resurfacing, raising concerns about the quality of the work and the supervision exercised by the Municipal Corporation (MC). The road has developed cracks at several locations, while loose gravel and uneven patches are visible despite a substantial portion of the project already being completed.

The condition of the road has become a matter of concern as Gill Road is one of the city’s busiest stretches, providing connectivity to Malerkotla and the adjoining areas. Several portions of the road have reportedly required repairs during the course of the project itself, prompting questions about the durability of the work and the quality-control measures being adopted by the civic body.

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A visit by The Tribune to different stretches of the road revealed that repairs had already been carried out at some locations. However, uneven surfaces and visible cracks continue to be seen at several spots. With a part of the project still pending, residents have demanded a comprehensive inspection to ensure public funds are not repeatedly spent on repairing newly constructed roads.

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The stretch from Gill Chowk to Gill Bridge has largely been completed, while resurfacing work on the opposite carriageway, from Gill Bridge to Gill Chowk, is yet to be undertaken. Residents have questioned how cracks have appeared on sections where construction work has been completed.

AAP Deputy Mayor Prince Johar has also raised concerns over the quality of the road project on two occasions. In a letter to the Punjab Chief Minister, he sought an inquiry into the construction work, alleging deficiencies in its execution and supervision. He further demanded accountability and appropriate action if any lapses were established.

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Kuldeep Khaira, a city resident, said, “A vigilance inquiry should be conducted into the road construction work. The road was rebuilt in 2022 as well, but its condition and the quality of the latest work have again raised serious concerns. Public money cannot be spent repeatedly on roads that fail to last. The authorities should examine the work and fix responsibility wherever negligence is found.”

Another resident, Jaspal Singh, said, “Gill Road is a busy stretch used by a large number of commuters every day. Cracks and uneven patches appearing soon after construction are a matter of concern. The MC should have the entire stretch inspected by an independent technical team rather than carrying out repairs only at selected spots. The contractor should be held accountable if the work is found to be below prescribed standards.”

Superintending Engineer Harkiran Singh said the MC had already begun a detailed examination of the issue. “We are inspecting the work minutely. Nearly half of the project is still pending, and the contractor has already been directed to repair the stretches where cracks have developed,” he said.